Members of Undergraduate Pilot Training Class 23-07 at Vance Air Force Base will receive their wings during a graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday in the base auditorium.
The 19 members of the class have completed training in the T-6A Texan II and will on to train in the T-38C Talon or the T-1A Jayhawk training at Vance.
Graduation speaker will be Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico. He is a 1988 graduate of pilot training at Vance, who then went on to advance flight training at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station, Texas.
As commander of the 27th SOW, he is in charge of a unit that executes precision strike, specialized mobility, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions with special operations forces. The wing is organized into four groups and 24 squadrons equipped with specialized aircraft, including the AC-130J, CV-22, MC-130J, MQ-9, PC-12 and U-28.
Taylor’s prior assignments include an Air Force Fellowship, where he was assigned to the Project on National Security Reform in Washington, D.C. He commanded a selectively manned flying squadron within the Air Force Special Operations Command. He also was assigned as the Sensitive Activities Division Chief in the office of the Deputy Director for Special Operations and Counter-terrorism, J-37, Joint Staff, Washington.
Prior to his current position, Taylor was commander of the 1st Special Operations Group at Hurlburt Field, Florida.
He is a command pilot with more than 4,800 flight hours, including more than 1,800 combat hours in a variety of aircraft, including the T-37, T-44, C-130E, MC-130H, C-208, CN-235, BE-200, C-130H and MQ-9.
Taylor attended the University of Virginia and received his commission through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) in 1997.
