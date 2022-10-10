WAUKOMIS, Okla. — An 18-year-old Waukomis teen was hospitalized after he fell out of a pickup south of Waukomis Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Joshua Grant was transported by private vehicle to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and admitted in stable condition with internal trunk and neck injuries, according to an OHP report.
Grant was standing up in the bed of a pickup that had been northbound on Oakwood and had just turned west onto a private drive, north of Lucien Road, according to the OHP report. Grant fell out when the pickup turned, the report states, at 2:10 p.m.
The driver of the 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup, a 16-year-old male, and two other passengers — two teens, 15 and 16 — were not injured, according to the report.
Seatbelts were equipped and in use by the driver and the 15-year-old passenger, the report states. The condition of the driver was listed as normal, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to the report.
