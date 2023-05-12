ENID, Okla. — Throughout the past few months, the 18 graduates of Enid Police Department’s fifth police academy heard, at least once or twice, “The hard part is over. It’s all downhill from here.”
Or too many times to count. The group soon realized they’d keep hearing that same phrase after completing each course in EPD’s 16-week police academy.
Now, the new law enforcement members of EPD; Bartlesville, Crescent and Fairview police departments; Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office; and Southwestern Oklahoma State University know that the hard part really begins.
“It’s an uphill battle from here, really, but we’re ready,” said Michael Farrar, class leader and new KCSO deputy.
During a ceremony at Stride Bank Center on Thursday, May 11, 2023, Special District Judge Jason Seigers administered the oath to “defend, enforce and obey” to the now 18 CLEET-certified officers and deputies.
Farrar, a Kingfisher native who joined KCSO to have a “purpose over a paycheck” again, said EPD’s police academy was difficult, but the bonds the group made made going through it a little easier.
“The camaraderie as a class — we all bonded pretty well,” he said.
This was EPD’s largest class since it began hosting police academies, with officers Corey Gomez, Jimmy Sam — who was named the “Top Academic” of the class — Seth O’Neal, Paul Tucker, Angel Comiford, Aaron Armendarez and William Petty joining BPD; deputies Farrar, Jason Wiebelt and Lauren Sparks joining KCSO; officers Caibyn Baimbridge and Brandon Powers joining SWOSU’s Campus Police; officer Danny Hirom joining CPD; and officer Ruben Fee joining FPD.
EPD gained four new officers in Brittain Ellison, Trevor Williams, Shandon Roy and James Ackerman.
“There’s going to be a lot of good officers and deputies coming out of here,” said EPD Lt. Nick John.
Ready to protect and serve
Ellison, a Woodward native, only moved to Enid recently to join EPD and go through its academy, which he said was a “very good experience” and provided him with a lot of information needed for the future of his career.
The reason Ellison wanted to go into the law enforcement field in general was due to a calling to serve his community and “protect those who need to be protected.”
“And (EPD) is very professional, and I liked the way they do things,” he said of why he wanted to join EPD.
His goal within the department is to, simply, be the best officer he can be.
“I’m looking forward to doing my part and filling in where I can be used — and where God can use me,” Ellison said.
Happy to be on Enid’s streets
An Enid native, Williams had planned on going into the armed forces as an adult.
“Things there didn’t work out, but my plan was always to go (into law enforcement) after that,” he said. “So, it was just bumped up.”
Williams said EPD’s police academy was “great” and that he learned a lot throughout the time spent there — though he knows “the hard part is not over.”
He said he’s looking forward to spending the next few months with his field training officer patrolling the streets of Enid.
Although he’s just starting out in his EPD career, Williams said he thinks he’d like to give being a K-9 officer a shot, but right now, he’s happy where he’s at on patrol.
“Honestly, I think just serving the community (is what I’m looking forward to),” he said.
‘Out on the streets and answering calls’
Roy, who grew up in Luther, moved to Enid, where his wife is from, around five years ago.
He always was interested in a lot of things within the field of law enforcement and said being an officer is “important in this day and age.”
EPD’s police academy was challenging, Roy said, but his favorite part was firearms training — and he even received the “Top Shot” award Thursday afternoon.
Roy said he’s interested in potentially joining EPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), but his focus for the next few months will be getting through field training.
“I still have a lot to learn,” he said. “There’s a lot of unknowns, and I’m not sure what it’s going to be like, but I’m happy to be out of the police academy, … and ready to be out on the streets and answering calls. … It’s just beginning.”
Putting skills to use in law enforcement
Ackerman grew up in Enid before serving in the military for three and a half years. Afterward, he attended University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond before moving back to his hometown.
What he learned in the military drove him to seek a career in law enforcement.
“I enjoyed what I learned, and I was pretty good at it,” Ackerman said, “so I thought, ‘What can I do in a civilian world that would put my skills to use?’ And here I am.”
After going through EPD’s police academy — which he said was difficult but rewarding — Ackerman said his focus now will be getting through his field training.
Overall, Ackerman said he wants to make Enid a safer community.
“Protecting those who can’t protect themselves,” he said.
