The corner of North 16th and East Elm will be closed for a week starting Tuesday, according to the city of Enid.
This closure will allow contractors to install a new waterline. Interruptions to services are not expected at this time.
September 23, 1930 - December 23, 2021 Gertie Mae Wheatley left her earthly home to join the love of her life in Heaven on December 23rd surrounded by family. Gertie was born Sept 23, 1930, to Harold and Bessie (Redfern) Courtright. She was the oldest of 6 kids. Gertie was proud of the fact …
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Chaplain Steve Williams officiating, under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
Graveside service for Gloria Ross will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday morning 8:00 till 11:00 at Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com
The funeral for Raymond D. North, 89-year-old Enid resident, is 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Christ Church of the Covenant. Arrangements are under direction of Henninger-Hinson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
