More than 400 individual runners are expected to gather at Chisholm Trail EXPO Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, to raise funds for the Great Land Run Education Foundation, which was founded in 2008 with the goal to support Chisholm and Enid public school districts.
Presented by Triangle Insurance and Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies, the 16th annual Great Land Run race will be a fun-filled, rain or shine event featuring a USATF certified 5K and 10K course with a 7:30 a.m. start, and a half-marathon course starting at 6:30 a.m.
"This annual race has a significant educational impact on our c ommunity's children by providing technology advancements to their schools," saidMandy Cross, President and CEO of Triangle Insurance.
All sponsor donations and net proceeds from the race are divided according to school district enrollment and distributed at the following year's event. The Great Land Run Education Foundation has donated more than $500,000 to support local public education since its establishment.
"Our team considers funding education a matter of utmost importance,” said Stephen O’Neill, senior wealth advisor and shareholder at Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies. “Working alongside our partners at Triangle Insurance, we have dedicated ourselves to raising funds that will enhance student learning and provide crucial support to local schools."
Race day registration begins at 5:30 a.m. All runners who pre-register by Aug. 18, 2023, will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt in their race packet, and all finishers will receive a newly custom-designed finisher medal. Interested participants can register online at greatlandrun.com. Prices increase after Sept. 13, 2023.
For more information on the Great Land Run, contact Sally Wall at 800.894.5020, or visit greatlandrun.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.