ENID, Okla. — More than 400 runners are expected to join together at Chisholm Trail Expo Center Pavilion on Sept. 17, 2022, to raise funds for the Great Land Run Education Foundation, which was founded in 2008 with the goal to support Chisholm and Enid public school districts.
Presented by Triangle Insurance Co. and Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies, the 15th annual Great Land Run race event will be held rain or shine, featuring USATF certified 5K and 10K courses with a 7:30 a.m. start, and a half-marathon course starting at 6:30 a.m. CDC protocols will be in place as applicable on race day.
“Each year this race makes an impact on the education of the children in our community with technology advancements at their schools,” said Mandy Cross, president and CEO os Triangle Insurance Co. “We are very excited to welcome Wymer Brownlee as a co-title sponsor this year.”
All of the net proceeds from the race and all sponsor donations are divided based on school district attendance and distributed at the next year’s race. Since its inception, the Great Land Run Education Foundation has donated more than $500,000 to local public education.
“Funding education and our children’s future is something important to our team,” said Stephen O’Neill, senior wealth adviser at Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies. “In conjunction with our partners at Triangle Insurance, we are committed to raising funds for the purpose of enriching student learning and support for local schools.”
Race day registration begins at 5:30 a.m. All runners who pre-register by Aug. 19 will receive long-sleeved T-shirts in their race packet, and all finishers will receive a newly custom-designed finisher medal. Interested participants can register online at greatlandrun.com. Prices increase after Sept. 14.
For more information on the Great Land Run, call Sally Wall at (800) 894-5020, or visit www.greatlandrun.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.