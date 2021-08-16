HILLSDALE, Okla. — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after the 2003 Honda CR85 motorcycle she was operating crashed within the town limits of Hillsdale, Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.

The juvenile was southbound on private property and crossed the motorcycle over Minnie Street, where there was an incline. She lost control as the vehicle became airborne, crashed and landed on the south side of the roadway, according to OHP. The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. at Hulling and Minnie streets, the report states.

The teen was flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City and admitted with head, neck and back injuries, according to the OHP report.

The OHP report lists the condition of the driver as normal and the cause of the crash as a mechanical defect.

