ENID, Okla. — Surrounded by adults, 12-year-old Kourtny Bullard aimed for a target 1,000 yards in the distance with her .50-caliber rifle.
As Bullard peered down the line of competitors, she failed to notice any other person her age.
But she wasn’t nervous.
Bullard has spent her entire life partaking in activities unique to a 12-year-old girl. From dirt bike racing, to fishing, to shooting, Bullard has longed for the outdoors from a young age.
“Every time she comes out, she wants to get out of the house,” Archie Haymaker, Bullard’s grandfather, said. “That’s what she wants to do.”
Haymaker fostered Bullard’s appreciation for the outdoors since she was old enough to walk. Bullard’s grandmother, Kelly Haymaker, recalled Bullard’s presence as they stocked their pond for the first time, and Archie fondly described waking up early to watch the sunrise with Bullard and her younger brother.
“I said, ‘If it’s warm out, and it’s not freezing out,’ I said ‘We’re all going to be outside,’” Archie said.
This mantra is one Bullard adopted as her own, and despite the summer heat, said she fished the pond she helped stock as a toddler earlier this week.
The Haymakers’ shooting range is another location where Bullard finds a sense of lifelong familiarity. Archie said Bullard has been shooting since she was 4 years old, and Bullard shook her head “no” when her grandparents questioned if she recalled a time when she did not shoot.
Bullard described her journey’s beginning as a small .22-caliber rifle she shot at her grandparents’ shooting range. Bullard’s love for shooting evolved as she aged, and she began to eye the .50-caliber rifle her grandfather purchased.
Archie said he shot a .50-caliber for the first time at a competition and “just fell in love with it.” He purchased one of his own, and soon enough, it was Bullard shooting the gun at a competition rather than Archie.
Rain poured from the sky the day of Bullard’s first competition in New Mexico, and she sat alone with the gun as spectators sought out shelter. Bullard shot the gun for the first time in practice the night before.
“I just looked down,” Bullard said. “I didn’t ever even notice that. I shot it, and I had hit the bull’s eye right next to it.”
Bullard outshot the majority of the adults that weekend, even her grandfather.
Many asked him: “‘Were you embarrassed because she outshot you?’ And I told him,” Archie said. “I said: ‘No. Anytime a student outshoots a teacher, it makes the teacher proud.’ So, I was very very proud of her. She did an awesome job.”
Archie said Bullard’s youth is partially to credit for her talent, as she has yet to develop bad habits, unlike himself. Bullard said for as long as she can remember, Archie has been her teacher, and he has done a great job.
Bullard said she prepared for competition with her grandfather’s advice: Do your best and have fun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.