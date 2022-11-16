ENID, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Northwest Oklahoma area — and even Northeastern Oklahoma — grew Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, as 11 people graduated from Enid Police Department’s fourth police academy.
EPD gained five new officers: Ben McGrath, Jerome Stonebarger, John Ames, Jonathan De La Torre and Justin Bailey, all of whom were sworn in in June; deputies Rusty Matli and Sierra Thurman joined Blaine County Sheriff’s Office; Woodward Police Department grew by officers Michael Hudson, Dylan Penix and Colton Lillard; and officer Daniel Rubicam joined Bartlesville Police Department.
Judge James Long administered the oath to “defend, enforce and obey” to the 11 graduates, now CLEET-certified, during a ceremony at Stride Bank Center.
Bailey, who received both the “Top Shot” and “Top Academic” awards, gave the class address, saying none of the 11 had any idea that they’d become “one big, crazy, ‘Frankenstein’s monster’ of a family.”
“But we absolutely did,” he said. “I’ll always look back upon this, as I’m sure each one of us will — on the times we’ve shared.”
Bailey, who previously worked for the city of Enid’s Parks and Recreation Department, said the police academy was great and that the class “learned a lot from all of the great instructors.”
Blaine County’s two newest deputies both said their favorite part of the academy was spending time with their fellow classmates — “building a family,” said Thurman, from Carnegie.
One of the more challenging parts of the academy for Bailey, who was born in Michigan and raised in Colorado before moving to Enid several years ago, was the Law Enforcement Driver Training — but it was also his, and De La Torre’s, favorite part, too.
“It teaches you how to drive and be careful — actually how to maneuver with a vehicle,” said De La Torre, who moved to Enid from Chicago just two weeks before swearing in at EPD.
Hudson and De La Torre said they both have goals they want to accomplish in their fields, with Hudson saying he ultimately wants to become a detective and De La Torre saying he hopes to become a lieutenant.
Matli, a Watonga native who’s always had an interest in a law enforcement career, said he’s still “getting his feet wet,” with a goal of just wanting to help people, and Bailey and Thurman said similar things.
“As of right now, I’m still trying to find that niche,” said Thurman, whose interest in law enforcement stemmed from her father, who also is a cop.
“I want to see what happens — see where I fit in best,” Bailey said. “I want to see which assignment fits me best, whether it be detectives, if they want me there, or patrol. Honestly, I’m open to anything.”
The ultimate goal as a police officer, the five said, is to serve their communities and keep people safe. Hudson, originally from Geary, said he’s looking forward to continuing learning and “getting out on the streets to work” and serve his community, and De La Torre said he wants to “keep the community safe and come home at the end of the day.”
Bailey and Thurman both said if they can “help and make a positive impact on even just one person, then they’re doing their jobs.”
“I have to agree — just helping whoever needs it,” Matli added. “I just want to be there for whoever needs help.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.