The U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the murder conviction of Brenda Andrew in the shooting dead of her estranged husband, former Enid resident Rob Andrew, in 2001 in Oklahoma City.
Brenda Andrew, 59, is the only woman on death row in Oklahoma. She was convicted in 2004 and received the death penalty, as did her lover, James D. Pavatt, in a separate trial.
The vote by 10th Circuit to deny her appeal was 2-1, with judges Harris L. Hartz and Gregory A. Phillips concurring and Judge Robert E. Bacharach dissenting.
"Having reviewed the state court record and the constitutional errors alleged by Ms. Andrew in her habeas petition, it is evident that Ms. Andrew’s trial was not perfect. But it is just as evident that her trial was fundamentally fair, and that is all she was entitled to," Phillips wrote in the majority decision.
The court did express some concern about sexual evidence admitted during the trial, but determined that evidence did not affect the outcome. In her appeal to the 10th Circuit, Brenda Andrew challenged evidence, including testimony about previous affairs, the color she dyed her hair and how she dressed, saying the evidence rendered her trial unfair.
"We share the OCCA's (Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals) concerns about some of the 'sexual and sexualizing' evidence admitted at trial, and the use to which it was put by the government. But Ms. Andrew must overcome AEDPA’s (Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act of 1996) deferential standard of review, and as explained in this opinion, she has not," the court wrote.
In addition, Brenda Andrew's defense also challenged the exclusion of six defense witnesses, whether the prosecution suppressed evidence, whether an interview she gave before receiving her Miranda rights violated the 5th Amendment and whether she received ineffective counsel.
The 10th Circuit rejected all of her challenges.
In dissent, Bacharach wrote that he believed Brenda Andrew did not receive a fair trial.
"I would reverse the denial of habeas relief on the convictions. In my view, the combination of errors deprived Ms. Andrew of a fundamentally fair trial," Bacharach wrote. "Even if the trial had been fair, however, I would reverse as to the death sentence. Many unresolved factual issues bear on the reasonableness and impact of defense counsel’s failure to advise Ms. Andrew about the potential opportunity to avoid a death sentence. The district court resolved these factual issues without allowing an evidentiary hearing. In my view, the denial of an evidentiary hearing compels reversal as to the death sentence."
Brenda Andrew and Pavatt were convicted of killing advertising executive Rob Andrew to collect an $800,000 insurance policy.
Andrew and Pavatt were charged with Rob Andrew’s murder nine days after he was shot to death Nov. 20, 2001, when he came to his family’s Oklahoma City home to pick up his children for a Thanksgiving visit.
Andrew died from two shotgun blasts to the chest, while his estranged wife suffered a superficial wound to her left arm in what she told Oklahoma City police was a home invasion by two masked men.
Suspicion centered on Brenda Andrew and Pavatt because Rob Andrew had told police they were trying to kill him after he discovered his brake lines had been cut a month earlier. He alleged they wanted to collect on the life insurance policy Pavatt had sold him.
The lovers fled to Mexico with Andrew’s children before they could be arrested. They were arrested in February 2002 when they crossed back into Texas after three months on the run.
In January 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Pavatt's appeal.
