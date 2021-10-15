HENNESSEY, Okla. — The 10th annual Wine & Chocolate Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, in Hennessey.
The festival, hosted by the Hennessey United civic organization, will be 2-6 p.m. at Memorial Park on Main Street in Hennessey.
Admission for the festival is $20 per person at the gate and includes a commemorative wine-tasting glass. Those attending must be at least 21 and show an ID at the gate to get a wine wristband to sample wine and chocolate from the vendors.
For chocolate sampling only, tickets are $5 each.
Tickets also can be purchased in advance at Hennessey City Hall, Vernost Wine Co. in Hennessey or at Way Out West in Enid.
Wes Hardin, chairman of Hennessey United Association, said a group of six men, including himself and who made wine in Hennessey, got together to create the festival in 2010, which he said was a success.
“I had set my goal where if we could get a couple hundred people there, I would’ve considered it a success,” he said. “We ordered 500 glasses, and I think we had three or four left, and it’s just gotten bigger every year.”
More than 20 Oklahoma-based vendors of wineries and chocolatiers combined will be at the festival this year. Independent judges will decide vendor awards: Best dry and sweet wines, and for chocolatiers, best sweet tooth.
In addition, the Hennessey Fire Department will be selling ribeye steak sandwiches during the festival.
For more information, contact Hardin at (405) 853-0115 or Teresa Oliver at (405) 368-8741.
The festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Hardin said it feels good to be back.
“It’s a great social event for the town,” Hardin said. “The best part about it is just socializing with everybody. You see all kinds of people from all walks of life there. ... You just have to be there to experience it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.