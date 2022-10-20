LAVERNE, Okla. — A 10-year-old Laverne child was hospitalized in stable condition after falling out of a 2016 Polaris utility vehicle in this Harper County town, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred on private property inside the city limits at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, the OHP reports.
A 12-year-old was driving the Polaris southeast and turned left, and when the 10-year-old leaned against the passenger door, it opened, causing the child to fall out on the ground, according to the report, which states the latch on the UTV was insecure.
The 10-year-old was transported by private vehicle to Harper County Community Hospital in Buffalo, transported by Air Evac to OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with a head injury, according to the report.
Neither the driver nor the two other passengers, ages 13 and 11, were injured. Seatbelts were equipped but not in use, according to the OHP report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.