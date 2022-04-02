ENID, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies in the Northwest Oklahoma area grew on Friday, as 10 people graduated from Enid Police Department’s third police academy.
EPD gained three new officers: Mason Monsees, who was top academic, Cody Plymale and Bobby Reames; deputies Dustin Hayes, who was the class leader, and Joseph Jones — the top gun — joined Blaine County Sheriff’s Office; Blackwell Police Department gained Morgan Putnam; Austin Miller and Joseph Parsons joined, respectively, Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office; and Woodward Police Department gained Jessica Baeza and Matthew Simpson.
The oath to “defend, enforce and obey” was administered to the 10 now-CLEET-certified law enforcement members by Judge James Long during the ceremony at Stride Bank Center on Friday afternoon.
Hayes gave the class address, saying he gained “eight new brothers and one sister” throughout the past few months.
“The bonds we’ve built here will last a lifetime,” Hayes said.
Enid’s newest officers said they learned a lot during the 17-week police academy, though it wasn’t easy.
“(EPD’s) got something truly impressive going on here — with the new (training center) and the people behind it,” Plymale said. “It was an amazing experience.”
Monsees, Plymale and Reames all said creating bonds and making connections and memories with all of the other now-graduates from across Northwest Oklahoma and the instructors are the best.
“At the end of the day, we came out here with more than just what we’ve been told and taught,” Monsees said. “We came out of here with friendships and people we can ... go to with questions, and being able to talk to somebody about your job or something not about your job — those connections are important.”
Lt. Nick John said it’s an honor for EPD to host police academies for law enforcement agencies in the area and for the agencies to trust the department to train their officers.
“We started (the police academies) for those smaller agencies that don’t have the resources to send people all the way to Ada,” John said.
Baeza, with Woodward PD, worked at William S. Key Correctional Center for six years before the facility closed last year. The California native didn’t want to leave the Woodward community, so she decided to join WPD.
Baeza said she learned a lot during the police academy and made friends with the nine other graduates. Baeza said she already has completed her field training, so she’ll be going straight to the streets and will be with WPD “for the long-run.”
“I’m looking forward to serving my community,” Baeza said, “and doing anything I can provide some support for the kids in my community. ... If I can do it, they can do it.”
The EPD officers have different goals they want to accomplish, but all three said they strive to continue improving and being the best officers they can be.
Though the in-class training may be over, Reames said he’s ready to hit the streets.
“I’m glad that we’re finished, but I’m ready to get out there,” he said.
