ENID, Okla. — Ten new members of law enforcement graduated Friday from the second police academy hosted by Enid Police Department.
EPD gained six new officers: Bradon Hoy, Thomas McDonald, Dakota Moore, Jordan Pilgrim, Kevin Rodriguez and Christopher Tolle; deputies David Fischer and Jessica Musgrove joined the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office; and the Perry Police Department gained officers Jonathon Fierro and Christopher McNabb.
The oath to “defend, enforce and obey” was administered to the 10 now-CLEET-certified law enforcement members by Judge James Long during the ceremony at Stride Bank Center.
Several graduates said that although the police academy could be challenging and stressful, it helped prepare them for their roles as officers and deputies.
“They did a really great job with the academy here in Enid,” said Pilgrim, a Lawton native. “It gave us a lot more insight as to what it’ll be like, and we learned a lot.”
EPD Chief Bryan Skaggs said that over the past several weeks, the entire class showed professionalism, dedication and courage.
“Now the next step is to take what you’ve learned in the classroom and move it to the streets,” Skaggs said.
Tolle, an Enid native, said he’s looking forward to those next steps to “protect and serve” the community.
“I’m ready to get on the streets and learn what it’s like on this side,” he said.
Some of the new EPD officers have goals in mind already — California-born and Missouri-raised McDonald, who was class leader and top academic, said he hopes to become a detective and wants to help people, and Rodriguez said he’d like to be a K-9 handler with EPD one day. Others want to keep learning and see where the department takes them.
“I just want to learn as much as I can and help out as many people as I can right now,” said Hoy. “I’m sure that at some point, I’ll develop a plan for how far I want to go, but as of right now, I just want to learn as much as I can.”
Musgrove and Pilgrim both have family members in law enforcement, which was why they wanted to pursue a career with the Sheriff’s Office and EPD.
“My whole family was in law enforcement, so I want to make them proud and carry on the professionalism and integrity as best as I can,” Pilgrim said.
Fischer and Musgrove said they’re ready to serve the Sheriff’s Office as deputies and do whatever Sheriff Cory Rink asks of them.
Fischer worked for the Department of Treasury for two decades before joining the Sheriff’s Office and said he’s ready to serve the county he grew up in.
Musgrove, an Okeene native, said she would like to move up through the Sheriff’s Office as she gains experience, but for now, she’s focused on helping the community.
“I’m looking forward to going on patrol and serving and helping the community the best that I can,” Musgrove said.
