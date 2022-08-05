Multiple fire departments were fighting several fires Friday night, Aug. 5, 2022, in southeast Garfield County, northern Logan County and northern Kingfisher County, according to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
“All fires are suspected arson,” Sheriff Cory S. Rink said in a Facebook post. “Deputies are investigating and working in the area. Please avoid the area.”
Departments responding were from Covington, Douglas, Marshall, Waukomis, Fairmont, Breckenridge, Pioneer-Skeleton Creek, Drummond, Marshall and Hennessey. The fires are between Douglas and Marshall along the county line, Rink said.
Anyone with information leading to an arrest is asked to call Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 237-0244 or the Garfield County Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233.
