WATONGA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman was killed over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash approximately 5 miles west of this Blaine County town, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Maribel Gonzales, 40, of Custer City, Okla., was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 11:40 p.m. late Saturday, May 27, 2023, on U.S. 270 at the intersection of N2520 Road, the OHP reported.
Troopers still are investigating what happened to cause the crash between a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder, driven by Gonzales, and a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Dylan Morris, 26, of Woodward, who was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, according to OHP.
Others injured were Gonzales’ passengers, Pablo Macias Avila, 50, also of Custer City, who was taken to Watonga Mercy Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center with head and internal trunk injuries, and a 15-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl who were treated and released, according to an OHP report.
Seat belts were in use by all involved, according to the report, and the condition of both drivers were listed as normal on the report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.