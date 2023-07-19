ENID, Okla. — Like the rest of the country, Enid residents are enticed by the idea of a life-changing lottery ticket.
The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
The next chance to win is Wednesday, July 19, 2023, and those who purchase a ticket gamble for the choice between $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.
The prospect of nearly infinite wealth has inspired millions of Americans to stop at their local convenience stores and purchase lottery tickets in hopes of fulfilling their Powerball fantasies.
Like many others, Enid residents dream of winning big.
“We have more people playing that have never played before because (the Powerball is) so high,” a worker at the Oakmart convenience store reported on Tuesday, July 18, 2023,, “and about 85% of my clientele buy lottery tickets.”
Just down the road, Dakota Phillits, who works at Jiffy Trip, said the influx of lottery ticket purchases has inspired wagers between employees. Two employees competed to sell the most tickets, and each sold more than 200.
“We had someone stationed at the lottery machine for their whole shift,” Phillits said.
The last Powerball jackpot win was April 19 for nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in 38 consecutive drawings.
Instead, success has been found in smaller wins.
Three people won $2 million after matching five numbers, minus the Powerball number, plus the Power Play, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas.
Five people won $1 million after matching five numbers, minus the Powerball number. The winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania.
The game’s extreme odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build large sums that draw in even larger amounts of players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.
