ENID, Okla. — Following a short pursuit Sunday night, one person was arrested while another person fled on foot and was able to get away from police.
According to a report from Enid Police Department, around 9:41 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022, Officer Spencer McCarter noticed a vehicle driving near the 300 block of South 16th with no tail lights.
The vehicle, a red truck, turned onto the 1500 block of East Park, and McCarter then attempted to make a traffic stop, but the truck continued to drive on Park before turning north onto the 400 block of North 13th.
According to the report, the truck began to speed up and ran a stop sign at the intersection of 13th and Oklahoma, according to the report. McCarter then advised the dispatch center that he was in pursuit.
The truck went through a yard in the 1200 block of East Oklahoma before driving into the alley between Oklahoma and Cherokee, and according to the report, the truck then slowed to a roll as the driver of the vehicle got out and began to run along the fence line.
Sill in his vehicle, McCarter followed the driver, a man, through the alley until the man attempted to jump a fence at a residence in the 1200 block of East Oklahoma. After telling dispatchers of the situation, McCarter got out and told the man, "stop," several times, but the man continued running south through the backyard of a residence, the report states.
McCarter pursued but lost sight of the man. McCarter gave dispatchers a description of the man, and at that time, other EPD units were in the area searching for the man and setting up a perimeter.
While walking back to the vehicle that was left at the scene, McCarter saw a woman shouldering a red purse standing near the truck. When asked if she had any part of the incident or if she knew what was going on, the woman, later identified as Christina Barnes-Smith, said, "No," later saying she was just "going home," to her residence "on Park," according to the report.
While McCarter was obtaining Barnes-Smith's information, he asked her if she was in the truck, Barnes-Smith said her purse was in the truck and that "he was bringing her purse to her," the report states.
The woman identified the man who was driving, the report states. Sgt. Lee Frisendahl then arrived on scene, and he and McCarter continued questioning the woman about the man, but she refused to tell them any more information.
According to the report, a witness said he saw Barnes-Smith get out of the passenger's side of the truck. Frisendahl asked her why she was in the truck, and according to the report, Barnes-Smith said, "He was taking her home," saying she had met him through a friend. Barnes-Smith was detained and taken to McCarter's vehicle.
A wallet containing a driver's license was found inside the truck, and McCarter, who had been close enough to the man while running to see distinct facial features, positively identified the man on the ID to the man who had eluded him, the report states, though the man's name was redacted from the report.
McCarter, while searching through Barnes-Smith's purse, found several debit and EBT cards that did not check back to her, the report states.
After being advised of her Miranda rights, Barnes-Smith told McCarter and Officer Joseph Ortiz she was given a ride home and didn't know why the man had run from the truck and police. When asked, Barnes-Smith said there were no drugs on her person but said there might be a small bag with methamphetamine located inside her purse, "if she were to have anything," the report states.
Frisendahl located a small, white bag underneath the passenger's side seat with a smaller, clear bag inside that contained a white crystalline substance, which appeared to have the same consistency as methamphetamine, according to the report.
When asked, Barnes-Smith said the bag and its contents belonged to her. Barnes-Smith was then arrested on complaints of obstruction and possession of a controlled dangerous substance and on an outstanding felony warrant. She was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility.
The white crystalline substance later tested positive for methamphetamine, and the owners of the cards found in Barnes-Smith's purse were contacted.
