Howdy market watchers. The holidays are here with a few tweaks quintessential to 2020. The week of Thanksgiving is about to begin, and what a different holiday season it is going to be.
Gatherings are being downsized, cancelled or going virtual. In many states, mandates are in place to regulate Thanksgiving dinner. What a difference a year has made. An early, safe and Happy Thanksgiving to all. Vaccine news continues to dominate headlines with hope a cure is coming. Pfizer, working with BioNTech, is requesting emergency approval from the FDA with Moderna expected to follow soon as reported COVID-19 cases and deaths reach all-time highs. The U.S. presidential election has yet to be officially called, although the certainty of going Biden is becoming increasingly evident. At this point, the Republicans keeping the U.S. Senate majority seems to be the best hope for balanced power.
Industries are on watch speculating how a Biden administration will impact policy and regulation. For agriculture, it is expected that our industry’s role in climate change is going to be a central part of Biden’s focus. A consortium of the American Farm Bureau Federation, Environmental Defense Fund, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Farmers Union, FMI, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture and The Nature Conservancy called The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) released a guide to federal climate policy that included 40 recommendations. I would expect carbon sequestration and sustainability measures to become buzz words in the next administration’s agriculture platform. Could it come to the point where implementation of guidelines becomes a qualifier to receive subsidies? Some producers already have looked into generating carbon credits on the farm by following prescribed guidelines. No-till producers already mimic many of these, but documentation is key.
The CFAP 2 deadline is on Dec. 11, so check with your local FSA office to ensure all documents have been signed and perhaps ask about carbon.
In the markets this week, soybeans made new highs Friday at $11.96¾, corn new highs on Wednesday at $4.28½ while KC wheat continued to consolidate around the 20-day moving average continuing to make lower highs finishing the week at $5.50¼ on the December contract. July 2021 new crop wheat closed the week at $5.69½. Corn and wheat options for December expired on Friday. Dry weather, China demand and fund buying has continued to buoy futures markets. The U.S. dollar continued to weaken, supporting U.S. origin buying. Exports continued strong for beans and corn, although exports are at marketing year lows for wheat. News from Australia of record-breaking wheat harvest after numerous years of drought brings more exportable supply to the market. Some there are saying it could be the largest in 40 years. New crop stress in the southern third of Russia and parts of the U.S. plains continue to keep markets supported. However, for the most part, wheat is a follower of the row crops in this rally. Hopefully, we’ll see good rains this weekend.
Seasonally, soybeans tend to strengthen to Dec. 28, while corn rallies through January. Will we see beans in the teens? It is a possibility if China demand remains firm and needed summer rains in Brazil do not materialize after the driest spring in four decades. With markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, we should expect a fairly quiet Wednesday as well as Friday session.
The cattle market saw the biggest moves this week trading up to $7 per cwt lower in just three sessions in January feeder cattle and nearly $5 per cwt in December live cattle, although recovering well of Friday’s lows before the close. Higher feed cost, record beef production driven by strong packer margins amid growing concerns over COVID shutdowns created headwinds. Rumors of potential meat plant closures also played into the weakness, although we do not expect this at the severity witnessed earlier this year. November feeders expired Thursday at $136.775 making January the front month. March feeder cattle made a low Friday at $132.50, recovering nearly $2 by the close to $134.375. USDA’s monthly cattle-on-feed report released Friday at 2 p.m. after the close saw Nov. 1 on-feed slightly lower than expected at 101.3% of last year versus 101.8% expected. Oct. 1 placements came in lower as expected, although were slightly lower versus average trade guesses at 89% versus 91.1%. Marketings for October were marginally lower than expected at 99.9% of 100.2%. Spreading drought conditions could result in more feeders placed going forward and less heifer retention if meaningful precipitation is not seen this winter. However, these placement gaps seen now could result in shortages down the road. Overall, the market will want to see more certainty in channels remaining open although it will be less of a surprise this time round no matter the actions taken.
As winter weather approaches, panic buying could be amplified on top of the pandemic should major storms be seen. On any major moves back higher, I would advise looking again at protection on cattle purchased as well as home raised calves going to wheat pasture.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies.
