ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma Human Services will open a Human Services Center at 119 E. Broadway starting Friday, June 30, 2023, to serve those needing assistance with food benefits, child care subsidy, Child Support services and more.
“Families in Enid and throughout Oklahoma deserve a world-class customer service experience from our agency, and we are fully committed to providing it to them,” said Deborah Shropshire, Oklahoma Human Services director. “We are really excited to open this new location to deliver more robust services and further embed ourselves in the community.”
In May 2020, Oklahoma Human Services launched its Service First strategy, prioritizing the families it serves and its workforce over physical structures. Through this strategy, Oklahoma Human Services began trading its large and obsolete buildings, some with more than 30,000 square feet, in favor of smaller, more strategically located locations.
Under this plan, the agency will move away from a building ownership model to a leasing model, as well as strengthen its digital infrastructure to meet its customers online. Agency leaders expect this phase of the Service First plan to improve Oklahoma Human Service’s customer experience.
