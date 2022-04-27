Enid welcomed their two new basketball coaches Wenesday night at a meet your coaches night. Jonathan Reed was introduced as the boys coach, while William Milton was introduced as the boys coach.
The theme of both was “trust the process, and to just believe in what we are doing,” said Milton.
“The process is huge,” said Reed. “I enjoy the process. I should have added that we are going to enjoy the process, not just trust it. We won’t be selfish, but we will be disciplined, that’s a core value of mine. Nowadays when you say discipline, kids look at it like it’s a dirty word. It’s not, you need it to be successful. You need to be disciplined on and off the court.”
Neither team plans to have traditional tryouts, where players come in and get one shot, but more workout sessions.
“Everyday is an evaluation,” Milton said. “The way the girls act with other students, faculty, and administration. From the basketball side, we have to evaluate where their mindset is. We are going to have a hard working, blue-collar mindset
“I think it’s unfair to just have one workout to evaluate kids,” Reed said. “For how we are going to run the program, we need multiple workouts to see who can play consistently and who can bring the most each day.”
Both coaches stressed that the past is the past, what happened the last few seasons won’t matter to these staffs. While both have seen the kids play, both are going into the offseason with no preconceived notions.
“I’m only looking towards the future,” said Reed. “That’s what we are looking for, to build a new culture. This is a new day for Enid basketball, and I’m excited to be part of it.”
The offseason, for both will consist of conditioning and workouts, until July 15th when OSSAA mandates no live drills, then it will be conditioning. An hour per day during the summer is the goal for both coaches.
“We are young and there is a lot of talent,” said Milton. “A lot of the talent is untapped talent, it’s my job to bring it out.”
Fundamentals will be big for both coaches as they try to build a culture.
“I think fundamentals are overlooked by a lot of coaches,” Milton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.