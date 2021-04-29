Enid’s tennis teams will be trying to add another conference title to the school’s trophy case when the Plainsmen and Acers go to the Oklahoma Big 8 Conference Championships Friday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.

The boys will go with a lineup of Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles; Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles; Cooper Reinhardt and Mason Feightner, No. 1 doubles and Parker Phillips and Jacob Handing, No. 2 doubles.

All four could be No. 1 seeds, EHS coach Wade Rogers said.

The girls will go with a lineup of Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles; Hannah Brinley and Crystal Archer, No. 1 doubles and Madison Nickels and Cheyenne Gill, No. 2 doubles. Taylor Stotts is a question mark at No. 2 singles.

Garcia should be the top seed, Rogers said. He expects both doubles teams to place high.

“We’re very optimistic that we will do well,’’ Rogers said.

