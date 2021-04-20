Enid’s boys and girls tennis teams will be ending a long layoff Wednesday (boys) and Thursday (girls) when they go to the 16-team Edmond North Tournament.
“It’s going to be nice getting back on the court,’’ said Enid coach Wade Rogers whose team hasn’t played since the April 10 Union Team Tournament. “We have been able to get in a lot of practice to get better.’’
The Plainsmen and Acers will see some new competition such as Yukon, Mustang and Deer Creek Edmond.
“It’s a pretty tough tournament,’’ Rogers said. “It’s important to get some wins to get some seeding information for the regionals and state.’’
Regional assignments are supposed to be out this week.
The Plainsmen lineup will have Bryce Baker, No. 1 singles; Kaden Heitfeld, No. 2 singles; Mason Feightner and Park Phillips, No. 1 doubles; and Bryce Nehring and Carter Reinhardt, No. 2 doubles.
The Acers lineup will have Alexa Garcia, No. 1 singles; Taylor Stotts, No. 2 singles; Crystal Archer and Hannah Brinley, No. 1 doubles; and Cheyenne Gill and Madison Nickels, No. 2 doubles.
“We’re still trying to figure out a few spots in both lineups,’’ Rogers said. “I hope we can get that fix within a week and see what works out best for us.’’
