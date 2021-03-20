WAUKOMIS — Pioneer coach Dave Riesen would admit his No. 11-ranked Pioneer Mustangs might have stolen a win from No. 7 Navajo, 9-8 in nine innings Saturday at the Pioneer Festival.
Pioneer's winning runs came on an error with two out in the ninth. The tying run in the seventh came on an error. A Navajo runner was picked off at third in the top of the seventh on a botched squeeze play. Another out was overturned in the sixth when it was discovered a Tribe infielder dropped the ball at second.
“Yeah,'' said Riesen said with a smile. “Sometimes there are situations where the Baseball Gods treat you great. We were fortunate today.''
The Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth after Navajo scored twice in its half of the inning to take a 8-6 lead.
Kolby Vestal walked to open the inning. Two outs later, Brayden Drewke walked to put runners on first and second. Leyton Parker, who was three for five on the day, singled in Vestal. A wild pitch put runners on second and third. Navajo coach Weston Winter chose to intentionally walk Holden Koontz to load the bases for third-hole hitter Ty Parker.
Parker hit a hard grounder on a 1-2 pitch through the legs of the third baseman to end the game.
Riesen said he understood the strategy to set up a force on any base. He also was “perfectly comfortable'' with putting the game with Ty Parker's bat.
“Ty is going to put the ball in hard,'' Riesen said. “You don't know if he's going to find a hole, but that (going through the player's legs) happens when you put the ball in hard like that. I would have been happy with either one of those kids (Koontz or Parker) being in that situation.''
Dayton Thrower led off the Pioneer seventh by reaching on an error. He went to second on a sacrifice bt Vestal. Hunter Koontz grounded out. Navajo first baseman Kyler Carter tried to retire Thrower going to third but over threw. Brock Weber was hit by a pitch and reached third after a wild pitch and a passed ball, but reliever Coden Kener got Drewke to fly out to end the inning.
Kener, in the top half of the seventh, slipped between third and home on a botched squeeze and was thrown out going back to third.
“That was huge for us,'' Riesen said. “Tim (assistant Riesen), coach (Gerald) Parker and I talk to the kids about the best thing about baseball being that you can do things right and fail and do things wrong and suceed. They took advantage of us early and we did the same to them at the end. That was a game between two quality teams who have a chance to be in Oklahoma City the first week of May (state tournament). It was a lot of fun to play in and compete.''
Navajo bult up a 6-2 lead through five and a half innings with two runs in the second, fifth and sixth. The first two runs came on sacrifices, the two in the fifth came on an error and a ground out while Koby Shumake doubled home two in the sixth.
Pioneer scored three times in the sixth on an RBI single by Leyton Parker and a two-RBI single by Ty Parker. Drewke had appeared to be thrown out going back to second after Leyton Parker's single. However, the call was reversed when the umps saw second baseman Kaleb Covey had dropped the ball.
Ty Parker had driven in brother Leyton with a fielder's choice in the fifth. Leyton had reached on a fielder's choice and had advanced on a walk and a passed ball.
Thrower doubled in the second and scored on another double by Hunter Koontz.
Starting pitchers Ty Parker and Jacob Tison both had their moments.
Parker struck out nine over five and two-thirds innings and allowed only five hits. He walked five.
Tison allowed seven hits over six and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and striking out seven and walking threer
Cole Koontz got Tison to fly out with two out and a runner on third in the sixth. He allowed two hits over two and one-third innings, striking out one and walking one.
Pioneer left 11 runners on, including four runners on third. Navajo left four on, including four at third.
“Our pitchers did well today,'' Riesen said. “Ty threw well but got a little tired. Cole Koontz came in and really stablize the game and gave us a chance to win.''
It was the seventh straight win for the Mustangs, now 12-1. They were playing Oklahoma Christian Academy late Saturday. The game took three and a half hours to play putting the Festival time schedule out of wrack.
“I'm glad we got a win,'' Riesen said. “I just wished it had happen an hour and a half ago. A win like this can be a big morale booster for our kids. They fought through adversity and continued to compete. Even if you don't win a game like this, you can take a lot of positives from it because of the kids' tenacity. Hopefully, we can build on this.
“There are still a lot of mental things we have to work on and I think coach Winters would say the same thing about his team. We both grinded it out today. We were fortuante to beat a team the quality of Navajo this time of year.''
