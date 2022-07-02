Other things parents and guardians can teach children include running away and screaming if someone follows them or tries to force them into a vehicle; saying “no” to anyone who makes them do something parents and guardians have said is wrong; always telling their parents and guardians or another trusted adult if a stranger asks personal questions, exposes himself or herself or otherwise makes them feel uneasy; and always asking permission to leave the house, yard or play area or to go into someone else’s residence.
With their children, parents and guardians can also review how to dial and use 911; discuss what to do if they get lost in a public place or store; point out the houses of friends around the neighborhood where children can go in case of trouble; talk about whose vehicles they can and cannot ride in; and, if their children are old enough to stay home alone, tell them to keep the doors locked and never tell anybody who knows or calls that they are home alone.
Other useful information includes making sure custody documents are in order; have ID-type photos taken of children every six months; never leave children alone in a vehicle or stroller; keep children’s medical and dental records updated; set boundaries with children about the places they are able to go; make online safety a priority; and avoid dressing children in clothing with their name on it, as children tend to trust adults who know their names.
