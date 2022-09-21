Correction
An article in Wednesday's newspaper about the mobile health unit needs clarification.
Participants must be 60 years old to receive the free lunch. Also, Wheatheart Nutrition sponsors the activities at Booker T. Washington Center from 9-1p.m.
Byrd is the education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
