ALVA, Okla. — Fifteen women will compete for the Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University title during competition at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Herod Hall Auditorium on the NWOSU campus.
Tickets to the event are available in the Northwestern business office, from candidates or from Paige Fischer, executive director, by calling (580) 327-8533. General admission is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Students with ID can attend for $3. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Current Miss Northwestern Carli Seabolt and Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen Ella Dierlam will pass on their crowns the 2022 winners, who will represent the university at the Miss Oklahoma Competition in the coming year.
Those competing for Miss Northwestern are Jadyn Budig, senior biology and chemistry major from Shattuck; Ella Gibson, freshman psychology major from Pond Creek; Chloe Lehr, freshman secondary science education major from Alva; Halea Locke, sophomore early childhood education major from Hooker; KD McCleary, senior chemistry and biology major from Blackwell; Madison McMahan, junior biology major from McAlester; Jordan Pierce, freshman biology major from Enid; M’Cheila Rader, junior English major from Eudora, Kansas; Elisabeth Ridgway, sophomore biology major from Alva; Emily Smith, junior vocal music education major from Holdenville; Cora Beth Taylor, junior biology major from Kingfisher; Keeli Truelove, freshman psychology major from Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Kaitlyn Vincent, freshman vocal music performance major from Grand Junction, Colorado; Rebecca Wagner, junior mass communication major from Pawnee; and Mikayla Webb, freshman early childhood education major from Seiling.
Four high school students participating in Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen competition are Mattilyn Bixler of Tonkawa, Tristyn Burgess of Mooreland, Kya Carpenter of Cordell and Abigail Miller of Pond Creek.
Candidates for the Miss Northwestern title will be judged on talent, red carpet (evening gown), private interview, social impact and on-stage interview. Candidates in the Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen competition will be judged on talent, private interview, lifestyle and fitness and on-stage question.
Each candidate in both the Miss and Teen categories will receive participation scholarship awards. Placement determines other prize earnings.
