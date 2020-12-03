ENID, Okla. — Next week's Mid-America Nationals wrestling tournament at the Stride National Bank Center, has been canceled, tournament director Corey Clayton has confirmed.
With Enid being on virtual learning, sports teams have not been able to practice. The tournament was scheduled for Dec. 12-13.
"We left that in the hands of the school board and administration,'' said Clayton, who doubles as a volunteer assistant coach. "We support whatever decision they make. Hopefully, next year we won't have any problems getting the teams back.''
Broken Arrow, Mustang, Collinsville, Comanche and Marlow were among the teams scheduled to compete.
"We had two or three nationally ranked teams and every team that had a state (Oklahoma) finalist was slated to be here,'' Clayton said. "There's nothing we can do about that. We have to keep moving forward and focus on what we can do. They felt it didn't make any sense for the school to bring in those kind of numbers in a pandemic.''
State champion Richard Davis is ranked among the top 25 nationally, Clayton said. Enid returns four other state qualifiers. It will begin a girls program this year.
"We never had anything like that in Enid before,'' Clayton said.
An updated schedule has not been completed.
