Merrifield Tournament
GARBER 14, FAIRVIEW 8
Fairview 310 22 — 8 7 2
Garber 330 44 — 14 12 2
WP— David Nagel, 4 innings, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Chance, 1 2/3 innings, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Fairview — Fortune, 2-for-3, 4 runs scored, triple, home run, 3 RBI; Strader, 2-for-2; Chance, 2 runs scored. Gerber — S. Martin, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, triple; Bennett, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, triple, 2 RBI; Chester, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, 3 triples; Schovanec, 3-for-3, 4 runs scored, 3 triples, 3 RBI; Steinert, 2 RBI; Dawson Nagel, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Nease, 3 RBI
FAIRVIEW 8, TIMBERLAKE 6
Fairview 202 201 1 — 8 2 4
Timberlake 212 000 1 — 6 6 7
WP — P. Chance, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Pierce, 3 2/3 innings, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. Fairview — Fortune 4 runs scored; Martens, 3 RBI; Strader, 2 RBI. Timberlake — M. Judd, 2 runs scored, triple; Jenlink, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Severin, 3 RBI
GARBER 10, DRUMMOND 4
Drummond 201 01 — 4 3 6
Garber 208 0x — 10 6 0
WP — S. Martin, 5 innings, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — A. Longpine, 2 2/3 innings, 5 H, 10 R, 0 ER, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. Drummond — B. Longpine, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored; Kapke, 2 RBI. Garber — S. Martin 2 runs scored; Bennett, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, triple, 3 RBI; Chester, 2-for-3, triple, RBI; Dawson Nagel, 2 RBI, double; David Nagel, triple, RBI
DRUMMOND 9, KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 3
KREM-HILLSDALE 10, TIMBERLAKE 2
K-H 415 0 — 10 7 1
THS 200 0 — 2 4 3
WP — Bonine, 4 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Diller, 2 1/3 innings, 5 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Snodgrass, 2-for-2, run scored, double; Stewart, 2 runs scored; Alcuitas, 2 runs scored; Moore, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, double; Myers, 2 runs scored, RBI. Timberlake — Jenlink, 2-for-2, run scored, RBI
Championship
PIONEER 11, GARBER 1
Pioneer 142 04 — 11 5 0
Garber 000 01 — 1 2 1
WP — Parker, 5 innings, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 7 strikeouts, 6 walks. LP — Schovanec, 2 innings, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks. Pioneer — Dennett, 2 runs scored, RBI; Drewke, 2 runs scored; Parker, 2-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 doubles, 6 RBI; Wingo, 1-for-2, RBI; Thrower, RBI; Hunter Koontz, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored; Weber, run scored. Gerber — Bennett, run scored; Schovanec, 1-for-3, RBI; David Nagel, 1-for-1
