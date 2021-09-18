Tri-County Senior Citizens Center
MONDAY: Swedish meatballs over egg noodles with mushroom gravy, green beans, carrots, tapioca pudding.
TUESDAY: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, cornbread, Orange Sunrise gelatin
WEDNESDAY: Tuna salad sandwich, potato chips, 3-bean salad, pickled beets, cherry dump cake.
THURSDAY: Hamburger with veggies, potato salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Baked fish, hushpuppies, cowboy caviar, strawberry peach sling, cake.
Those wishing to take carry-out orders can call (580) 864-7843.
