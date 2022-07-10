Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Corn dog, scalloped potatoes, Harvard beets, pineapple.
TUESDAY: Chicken-broccoli-rice casserole, glazed carrots, fruit gelatin.
WEDNESDAY: Tuna casserole, stewed tomatoes, hot spiced peaches, cookie.
THURSDAY: Pork cutlet, green beans, sinful potatoes, roll, strawberry-peach sling.
FRIDAY: Ham and cheese sandwich, cucumber salad, tropical fruit, poke cake.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Sloppy joes, chips, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Beef stir fry, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Mexican casserole, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, cornbread, coleslaw.
FRIDAY: Roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Breakfast casserole, biscuits/gravy, fruit, dessert.
TUESDAY: Tater tot casserole, veggies, bread, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken cordon bleu, sweet potatoes, veggies, dessert.
THURSDAY: Italian subs, macaroni salad, chips, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
