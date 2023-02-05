Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Tuna casserole, stewed tomatoes, corn, bread, ice cream.
TUESDAY: Chicken fettuccine alfredo, green beans, carrots, breadstick, cherry crisp.
WEDNESDAY: Jennifer’s meatloaf, mixed veggies, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, roll, poke cake.
THURSDAY: Cheeseburger; lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion; pea salad, tropical fruit.
FRIDAY: BBQ riblet, corn, spinach, brownie.
Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Booker T. Community Center, 801 S. 5th.
Tri-County Senior Center
MONDAY: Tuna salad sandwiches, cottage cheese/fruit, dessert.
TUESDAY: Pasta bake, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Seafood day, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried potatoes, cornbread, coleslaw.
FRIDAY: Roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Chili dogs, potato salad, chips, dessert.
TUESDAY: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, veggies, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Soup/sandwich, pickle, crackers, dessert.
THURSDAY: Chicken sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
