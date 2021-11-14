Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned greens, bread, strawberry applesauce.
TUESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, tomato soup, pineapple tidbits, ice cream.
WEDNESDAY: Beef tips and gravy over noodles, zucchini, apple, chocolate pudding.
THURSDAY: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, pumpkin pie.
FRIDAY: Shredded barbecue chicken sandwich, scalloped potatoes, lima beans, dessert.
Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Soup, grilled cheese, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, cornbread, coleslaw.
FRIDAY: Birthday dinner, turkey and dressing, casserole, cranberry, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: Soup, cornbread, dessert.
TUESDAY: Sloppy joe or barbecue beef sandwiches, chips, potato salad and dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken breast, beans and tomatoes, veggies, dessert.
THURSDAY: Egg casserole, sausage, biscuits/gravy, dessert.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
