Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned greens, bread, strawberry applesauce.

TUESDAY: Chicken salad sandwich, tomato soup, pineapple tidbits, ice cream.

WEDNESDAY: Beef tips and gravy over noodles, zucchini, apple, chocolate pudding.

THURSDAY: Turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, pumpkin pie.

FRIDAY: Shredded barbecue chicken sandwich, scalloped potatoes, lima beans, dessert.

Open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1225 S. Cleveland, Enid.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Soup, grilled cheese, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Goulash, cheese bread, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Salisbury steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Beans, fried taters, cornbread, coleslaw.

FRIDAY: Birthday dinner, turkey and dressing, casserole, cranberry, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: Soup, cornbread, dessert.

TUESDAY: Sloppy joe or barbecue beef sandwiches, chips, potato salad and dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken breast, beans and tomatoes, veggies, dessert.

THURSDAY: Egg casserole, sausage, biscuits/gravy, dessert.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

