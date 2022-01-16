Wheatheart Nutrition
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Red beans and rice, polish sausage link, chuckwagon corn, poke cake.
WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, club spinach, blushing pears, rice pilaf, lemon bar.
THURSDAY: Hamburger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle; fruit cocktail, ice cream.
FRIDAY: Ham salad sandwich, pickled beets, pineapple, cookie.
Tri-County Senior Citizens
MONDAY: Chili cheese dogs, Fritos, veg/salad, dessert.
TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, veg/salad, dessert.
THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
FRIDAY: Roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.
For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.
RSVP Senior Center
MONDAY: CLOSED.
TUESDAY: Philly steak sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.
WEDNESDAY: Breaded beef nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dessert.
THURSDAY: BBQ meatballs, sweet potatoes, vegetable, dessert.
FRIDAY: CLOSED.
Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.
