Wheatheart Nutrition

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Red beans and rice, polish sausage link, chuckwagon corn, poke cake.

WEDNESDAY: Baked fish, club spinach, blushing pears, rice pilaf, lemon bar.

THURSDAY: Hamburger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle; fruit cocktail, ice cream.

FRIDAY: Ham salad sandwich, pickled beets, pineapple, cookie.

Tri-County Senior Citizens

MONDAY: Chili cheese dogs, Fritos, veg/salad, dessert.

TUESDAY: Salisbury steak, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken pot pie, veg/salad, dessert.

THURSDAY: Baked potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

FRIDAY: Roast, potatoes, veg/salad, dessert.

For carry-out orders, call (580) 864-7843.

RSVP Senior Center

MONDAY: CLOSED.

TUESDAY: Philly steak sandwich, baked beans, chips, dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Breaded beef nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, dessert.

THURSDAY: BBQ meatballs, sweet potatoes, vegetable, dessert.

FRIDAY: CLOSED.

Open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 202 W. Walnut.

