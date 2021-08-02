Head coach — Blake Lamle, 3rd season
Lifetime record: 11-10 record
Last season: 9-3
2021 Schedule
Sept. 3 — at Covington-Douglas
Sept. 10 — Kremlin-Hillsdale
Sept. 17 — at Pond Creek-Hunter
Sept. 24 — at DCLA
Oct. 1 — Copan
Oct. 8 — Bartlesville Wesleyan
Oct. 14 — at Timberlake
Oct. 22 — Bluejacket
Oct. 29 — at South Coffeyville
Nov. 5 — Welch
MEDFORD — The Medford Cardinals will be one of the few teams that will have pleasant memories of the Covid 19 2020 season.
Medford, despite the restrictions placed on them and other teams in the state, went from a 2-7 to a 9-3 campaign, including two playoff wins — 50-0 over Wilson Henrietta and 52-6 over Maud before being eliminated by Mountain View-Gotebo, 76-28 in the quarterfinals.
The Cardinals beat 2019 Class C state champion Pond Creek-Hunter, 56-36 for their first win over the Panthers since 2004. It broke a 15-game losing streak to their arch rival.
Medford was second to state runner-up Timberlake in District C-3, falling to the Tigers, 66-36. Their other loss was to Class B Covington-Douglas, 58-12.
Post Covid could be more challenging, though. Medford graduated six senior starters, including quarterback Isaac Koehn, running back Drake McMillen and receivers Tate Schuermann and Ethan Gee, who were instrumental in the Cardinals scoring 40 or more points eight times.
“We’re going to be awfully young,’’ said third-year Cardinal coach Blake Lamle. “It’s going to be hard to replace Drake, Tate and the other guys but hopefully the others will step up.’’
Lame, though, is somewhat hopeful. With Lamle being in his third year, Medford has the continuity it may have lacked in past years. A good freshman class is coming up and the Cardinals have gone to the playoffs three of the past four years. He expects to have 15 or 16 players out.
“We have some decent younger kids coming up,’’ Lamle said. “The continuity will make things considerably easier. The kids coming up have brought into what we have been doing. The younger kids who have been managers have seen us go three rounds in the playoffs. You see that kind of stuff and it helps a lot.’’
Kohn will be replaced by Eli Gonzales, who started in the secondary a year ago and showed considerable promise in his time as Koehn’s backup.
Gonzales was fourth in the 400 meters and fifth in the 800 meters at last year’s Class A state track meet. He was on the 400-meter relay which was fourth.
He has good bloodlines with his father and uncles having played key roles on Medford’s championship teams in the mid-1990s to early 2000s.
Gonzales’ speed will allow Lamle to go back to the quarterback option trap game.
“We have run quite a bit of option in the past,’’ Lamle said. “Eli is a really good track guy. We’re looking forward to having him with the ball in his hands. He looked pretty good in summer camp.’’
Senior running back Caden Keller, who started in the secondary a year ago, will be counted on to replace McMillen. Keller’s playing time was limited a year ago because of shoulder problems.
“If we can keep him healthy, he is the type of kid who could rush for quite a few yards,’’ Lamle said. “He has good vision as a runner. He can see the holes and work well inside.’’
Keller, as the team’s lone senior, will be counted on for leadership.
“He has done a nice job in the weight room,’’ Lamle said. “In the three years that I have been here, it was by far his best summer.’’
Peyton Smith, a 260-pound junior, is the other starter back at center.
“He has worked hard the last two summers to change his body,’’ Lamle said. “He is becoming a big, powerful kid this year.He has done a good job of buying in. He has done a good job with his footwork.’’
Lame is also counting on juniors defensive lineman Colton Hearn and defensive back Talon Darling. Talon Duncan will be counted on both at wide receiver and defensive back.
Darling should play some wide receiver.
“We have some juniors that need to play,’’ Lamle said. “We have a handful of freshmen that are young and are going to have to start for us on both sides. The future looks good, but having only one senior is going to hurt us a little.
“The main thing is getting our freshmen to adapt to play at the varsity level. I think we have enough of a sprinkling of older kids that can be good leaders to be successful.’’
The Cardinals had a game with South Coffeyville canceled a year ago when the SC had an outbreak of Covid 19.
Lame had to call plays from his pickup one game because he was quarantined because his wife came down with Covid.
“It’s been a huge deal for us to have a normal summer as oppose to last year,’’ Lamle said. “We have been able to get in a normal lifting and being able to do all the other off-season stuff.’’
Lame, though, said Covid still remains a threat. He and other coaches were told at the coaches convention this summer that past Covid restrictions could change in a 20-minute period.
“There’s no way of knowing what’s ahead in the future,’’ Lamle said.
The Cardinals will open the season at Covington-Douglas on Sept. 3. Kremlin-Hillsdale and Pond Creek-Hunter are the other non-district games.
C-3 will stay the same with games with DCLA, Copan, Bartlesville Wesleyan, Timberlake, Bluejacket, South Coffeyville and Welch.
