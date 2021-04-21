Class 6A Pre-Regional Tournament
Meadowlakes Golf Course
Girls
Individuals Top 10
1st -- (73) Olivia Colt, Edmond Memorial; 2nd -- (75) Rylee Roberts, Edmond North; 3rd -- (77) Haley Blevins, Edmond North; 4th -- (79) Mimi Hoang, Westmoore; 5th -- (81) Jenna Triplett, Edmond North; 6th -- (81) Makaylee Cowan, Yukon; 7th -- (82) Lauren Hurd, Deer Creek; 8th -- (83) Aiden Coffelt, Edmond North; 9th -- (84) Corynn Speer, Norman North; 10th -- (85) McKenna Tatum;
Teams
1st -- (316) Edmond North, 2nd -- (328) Edmond Memorial, 3rd -- (352) Westmoore, 5th -- (355) Norman North, 6th -- (383) Mustang, 7th -- (384) Southmoore, 8th -- (393) Norman, 9th -- (395) Edmond Santa Fe, 10th -- (411) Piedmont, 11th -- (Choctaw) 417, 12th -- (443) Enid, 13th -- (451) P.C. North, 14th -- (471) Chisholm, 15th -- (DNF) Yukon,
