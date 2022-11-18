ENID, Okla. — The Meadowlake Melee cycloross race returns for its second year on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, as part of the Oklahoma cyclocross series.
Drew Hartling, an organizer of the race and concessions manager for the Enid High School athletic department, said there are about 100 racers expected to take part in the race, which begins at 9 a.m. and will continue all day.
The race consists of five categories of riders, with Category 5 being the highest level of skill and Category 1 being the lowest.
As part of the state series of races, the Meadowlake Melee is one of six races in which racers receive points that add up to determine a state champion of the circuit.
“We redesigned the course a little bit, although there’s still some of the same features that there were last year,” Hartling said. “Cyclocross originated in Belgium as an offseason training for road cyclists years ago. It goes on rain or shine. No matter how cold it gets, or if it’s snowing, sleeting, they’re out there racing. The unique thing about cyclocross is it’s a really good mix of just folks that like to come out and have some fun. Meadowlake offers as close to diverse terrain as what you would see in a big time cyclocross course.”
The race serves as a fundraiser for the 580 Trail, with around $800 raised last year. All the funds raised this year will also go to the 580 Trail, which is located on city property but maintained by volunteers, Hartling said. He said they would like to raise at least $800 again this year, but would like to raise as much as possible to help alleviate the costs of gas to mow the trails and the spray to help keep them maintained.
The race is sponsored by The Bike Shop, 202 W. Randolph. Micah Stone, one of the owners of The Bike Shop, said the race will consist of a few local riders, but most participants are coming from out of town. He said registration for this year’s Meadowlake Melee is ahead of where it was last year. He said last year was a blast for those who took part in the inaugural race.
“It went really well,” Stone said. “We didn’t get as many riders as we thought, but we had kind of pulled it out of a hat in kind of a short notice to get it into the series.”
Riders can register to enter the race until 5 p.m. Saturday, and one doesn’t need to own a cyclocross bike to take part. Those interested in registering for the race can do so by visiting bikereg.com and searching Meadowlake Melee.
