EDMOND, Okla. — After trailing for the majority of their second-round game against 3A No. 1 Millwood on Friday, Enid leaned on a 37-point performance from senior Cam Mathis to advance to the fifth-place game of the Edmond Open.
The Plainsmen were behind at the end of every period, and found themselves down 38-36 going into the final quarter. Enid proceeded to outscore the Falcons 27-15 in the final period, after being held to under 15 points in each of the three previous quarters.
Mathis scored 30 points in the second half alone to allow the Plainsmen to come away with a double-digit win.
“I think in the fourth quarter the difference was we started making the extra pass, finding an open guy,” Enid head coach Curtis Foster said. “When Cam would make a couple shots, we would reverse the ball and Taye (Sullivan) would knock down a shot or another guy would knock down the shot and that was the difference for us.”
Sullivan finished with 14 points and Jaryn Porter added seven more. Mathis secured a season-high in points by showing off his ability to score from different areas of the court.
“If Cam shows up and he gives us the whole ball game, that’s what Cam can end up with in any given ball game,” Foster said. “It’s about him being able to fulfill those needs on the floor at that time for us — whether we needed jump shots from the perimeter or whether we needed him to score inside and get to the free throw line.”
Enid will play in the fifth-place consolation game on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., against either Hoops for Christ or Trinity Christian (Lubbock, Tex.). Enid moves back over .500 with the win, after falling to 6A No. 3 Edmond North, 68-44, in the first round of the tournament.
“Every team here … is a pretty good ballclub to where it’s gonna take you something to win a ball game no matter who you play,” Foster said.
PC NORTH 59, PACERS 25
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 10 Putnam City North rode a 15-4 swing in the second quarter to come away with a win over Enid in the second round of the Joe Lawson Norman Invitational on Friday.
The Pacers trailed 6-5 after the first quarter, but couldn’t put up enough offense to keep themselves in the game.
Sophomore forwards Kyra Criss and Aryonia Mejia were Enid’s top scorers with eight and seven points resepctively.
Enid will play in the seventh place consolation game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Norman High School against Norman North.
