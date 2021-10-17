The Martial Combat League will be returning to the Stride Bank Center on Nov. 5 at 6:30 p.m., featuring a new slate of combat jiu-jitsu, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and mixed martial arts matches.
The event hosted the first ever combat jiu-jitsu fights in Oklahoma in July and included 22 total fights with competitors as young as seven years old. The complete list of fighters for this year’s event is still being released, but includes several returning fighters including Kahiau Kala, Alan Brito (of Enid), Kyle Rosine (of Enid), Michael Dugan, Anthony Fee, April Glisson and Jimi Miller among others.
Tickets are on sale now at stridebankcenter.com, or by visiting the box office on the second floor of the Stride Bank Center. Table seating is sold out, but there are tickets available for $37 or $47.
