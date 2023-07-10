WOODWARD, Okla. — Police have released the name of the person who was shot and killed Saturday morning, July 8, 2023, in the 500 block of 9th Street, according to a press release from Woodward Police Department.
The victim has been identified as Shawn Michael Miller, according to WPD. He was shot and killed in the driveway of the house after an altercation with another man, according to the press release. Police had been dispatched at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Shortly after police went to the house, another man went to Alliance Health Woodward with a gunshot wound to his hand, according to WPD. He was identified as Blaine Patrick Steven Adams, and was identified as the person who shot Miller, according to police.
He was sent to Oklahoma City to receive specialized care due to the severity of his injury, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.