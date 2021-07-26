Connie Mack World Series
Bracket play, Round 2
at Ricketts Park in Farmington, N.M.
MAJORS 13, Albuquerque Baseball Academy 6
Majors 211 124 2 — 13 7 0
Albuquerque 001 410 0 — 6 8 2
WP: Priest 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Logan 1-3, 2 RBI (single); Brumbaugh 0-3, 1 RBI; Benge 1-4 (single); Daugherty 1-3, 2 RBI (home run); Hammack 1-3, 1 RBI (single); Edmunson 1-3, 1 RBI (single); Kerr 2-3, 3 RBI (double, double); Payne 0-2; Goeke 0-3
The Majors advance to play the Frackers on Tuesday, July 27 at 2 p.m.
