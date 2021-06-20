Summer is most definitely here market watchers. In fact, Sunday is the official start, and it has been hot. Temps over 100 degrees every day this past week have been ideal for early harvest starts, but challenging for leafy corn, milo, beans and sesame in the midst of their vegetative growth stage.
The cooler weather forecast Monday with chances of precipitation are welcome news and hopefully materialize before the heat returns. Rains in the U.S. corn belt this past week with more chances ahead pressured corn and bean markets as did a sharply higher U.S. dollar, Fed comments, weak exports, as well as talk that the Biden administration may revise biofuel blending quotas lower. Such a move would be a nod to refiners and the unionized refining workers that make up the Democratic base, but potentially compromise the clean energy agenda that has been a cornerstone of Biden’s foreign as well as domestic platform. It seems unlikely that any material change will yet occur, but even suggestions are enough to spook this uncertain market.
The Dow dropped 500 points in its worst week since October as news of rising inflation prospects and potential interest rate hikes in 2023 were discussed after the Fed’s latest meeting this past week. While these concerns have been known in the marketplace, talk this week of an overheated stock market returned, bringing nervousness to equity investors that likely will continue until greater certainty over the rate environment and the economy return.
Volatility spilled across all commodities this week with a selloff in grains on Thursday largely reversing in Friday’s trade. With expanded regular limits, soybean futures fell by over $1.00 per bushel for the first time. July KC wheat broke through the 200-day moving average to a low at $5.83 ¾ before closing the week back above $6.06. For producers with open bushels, the $6.20-$6.30 area may be a good striking point to work orders. Call options can then be utilized to replace upside exposure into the fall. The weather premium is likely to return as we get into July as contacts in Iowa are saying dryness persists despite recent rains. While this doesn’t mean that the weakness in the grain market is over, next week’s weather patterns will help determine how soon upward momentum could return.
December new crop corn recovered Thursday’s losses in Friday’s trade finishing the week at $5.66. China corn demand remains firm and will provide support. May’s corn imports by China were historically high on continued growing feed demand and high domestic grain prices. The soy complex selloff has been more dramatic with the November new crop contract falling $2.24 in the five trading sessions through Thursday before rebounding to close the week at $13.13.
Wheat harvest continues to progress across the southern plains with a broad area extending from Texas to Kansas being ready all around the same time. Test weights have been consistently above 60 pounds per bushel. Yields are variable ranging from 30s-40s bpa on dual purpose to 70 bpa plus in grain-only programs. Sidwell Seed’s WestBred 4303 seed wheat yielded 110 bpa, our highest so far. Be mindful of basis as healthy yields already have resulted in basis bids slipping. Protein content varies widely this year ranging from below 8.0% to above 14.0%. On average, it looks that the Oklahoma crop is going to be in the low- to mid-11.0% range. Our running average at Enterprise Grain in Kremlin is near 12.0% protein. Stressful conditions do indeed influence protein, but seed variety and nitrogen are the ones we can manage that have a big hand in the final protein content.
The seed wheat variety Green Hammer has again been very impressive regarding protein. This dual-purpose variety out of the Oklahoma State University program emerged only a couple years ago touted as a replacement for Gallagher. However, I have been particularly impressed with the quality performance of this variety. Enterprise Grain pays protein premiums and offers seed wheat discounts for bringing in wheat from this year’s harvest.
If you are considering a double-crop, think about Enterprise Grain’s Equinom sesame program. As a commitment to producers, if you plant Equinom sesame and have a crop failure for any reason, they will reimburse you for all of the seed costs. If you plant over 500 acres and yield less than 300 pounds per acre, 500-800 pounds per acre reasonable expectation even in adverse conditions, you will receive seed to plant next year at no cost. Sesame tolerates hot, dry weather better than most crops and therefore a good diversification option from beans and milo.
The cattle market has been on a tear amidst weaker grains with several chart gaps below on the feeder cattle charts. At the lows of the grain selloff Thursday, feeder contracts spiked only to selloff by the end of the session creating a shooting-star formation on the chart. That did indeed put in a short-term high with livestock markets lower on Friday. August feeders closed the week at $155 after making a high trade Thursday above $160. The fat cattle market followed corn late week with a selloff Thursday after the August live cattle contract reached $125.775 on Wednesday to close the week at $121.55. Cash fats traded to $122. The August live cattle chart finished the week with an inside day suggesting that a breakout, up or down, is likely forthcoming. Despite being off the highs, these are still decent levels to protect cattle with what could come of the grain market should heat and dryness return to the corn belt.
I offer both futures and options on the CME as well as Livestock Risk Protection through crop insurance. If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
