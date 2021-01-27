ENID, Okla. — Sandy Howard, longtime director at Our Daily Bread, was honored last Tuesday with a plaque bearing her likeness, which will be displayed outside the front door of the soup kitchen at 616 W. Randolph.
Howard retired from the soup kitchen in 2019, and the reception and presentation Tuesday were made on the occasion of her recent move from Enid to the St. Ann Retirement Center in Oklahoma City.
Val Ross, who stepped in as director upon Howard’s retirement, said it was important to recognize her as she leaves the community where she served so long.
“We didn’t want to let you go without all of us getting together one last time to tell you we love you and appreciate you,” Ross said during the reception. “Because of your dedication to this place and all the effort you put in here, we felt it was appropriate to have a plaque honoring you.”
Howard volunteered with the soup kitchen for several years before taking over as director, and served as director for 17 years before she reluctantly accepted a salary for the position.
In a 2018 interview with the News & Eagle, Howard recalled being called to lead the soup kitchen in 1998.
“My husband and I had an RV, and we traveled a lot,” Howard said. “When we were in town, I would volunteer. Our Daily Bread called while we were in Texas to ask if I’d come back and take the director position. I prayed and told God I wouldn’t do it unless He was with me, and He has been through all of this.”
The plaque presented Tuesday commemorates her 20 years of service as director, from 1999 to 2019, and proclaims her “A lady of strength and vision — The faithful leader of Our Daily Bread.” It also included a quote of Scripture, from Proverbs 31:10: “She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy.”
Maxwell Meier, a funeral director at Anderson Burris Funeral Home, longtime friend of Sandy and her late husband Fred, and a volunteer and board member at Our Daily Bread, said he was honored to help design the plaque for Howard.
After its design at Anderson Burris, Pellow Monument Works donated the plaque.
Howard was brought to tears when the plaque was unveiled.
“I’m speechless,” she said after a long pause. “I just never expected anything like this, and I am so grateful.”
Ross said the honor was well-deserved.
“She dedicated her life to this place for 20 years, to serving the homeless and those who are hungry, and anybody who does something like that should be recognized in a special way,” he said. “She’s a special person, and you don’t meet people like her very often.”
The Rev. Mark Mason, pastor at St. Francis Xavier and St. Gregory the Great Catholic churches, and at St. Michael Catholic Church in Goltry, said Howard’s commitment needed to be held up as an example to others.
“She’s just done a marvelous job for us and for the community, and we’re very grateful for that,” he said. “We needed to honor her, and honor her in a way that was more significant than just a reception.”
Mason took note of the special emphasis Howard placed on prayer during her time as director at Our Daily Bread.
“She prayed for this place every day — she didn’t just work here,” Mason said. “She prayed with the clients, and she really knew the clients — knew them by name. It’s important to recognize that extent of service.”
Prayer remains an important part of Howard’s life, and of her service to others.
“I love all of you and I pray for each of you every day,” she told the volunteers assembled Tuesday. “My prayers are getting to the point it takes me three hours a day to say them all, and that’s OK.”
Speaking after the presentation, Howard urged younger people to put their faith into action, serving those in need.
“There is no faith without service,” she said. “Even prayer is service, and everyone needs prayer, and everyone needs help, one way or another.”
