OKLAHOMA CITY — Darcy Roberts scored 20 points as defending state champion and top-ranked Lomega routed Hammon, 73-27 in a first-round Class B girls state tournament game Tuesday at State Fair Arena.
The Lady Raiders, 25-0, will play the Varnum, a 55-53 winner over Forgan, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the state semifinals at the Arena. Lomega beat the Lady Whippets in last year’s state finals.
Lomega had quarter leads of 19-7, 39-14 and 58-20.
Roberts was seven of 14 from the field, four of nine from three-point and two-of-two from the line. She was joined in double figures by Hensley Eaton with 15 points and Ady Wilson with 14.
The Lady Raiders were 26 of 57 from the field for 45.6%, 12 of 33 from three-point for 36.4% and nine of 11 from the line for 81.8%.
Hammon was only nine of 52 from the field for 17.3% and four of 22 from three-point for 18.2%.
Lomega’s boys, 22-3, will face Cyril, 19-6, at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in a first round boys game at the Arena. The Raiders have won six straight. Cyril won three games out of the losers bracket at its area tournament.
The winner will play the Tyrone-Roff winner at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
