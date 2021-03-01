Defending champion Lomega (24-0) will be facing an familiar opponent when the Lady Raiders face Hammon (18-8) at 2 p.m. Tuesday in a first-round Class B girls state tournament game at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
No.1-ranked and top-seeded Lomega beat the No. 6-ranked Lady Warriors, 60-45 in the finals of the Hammon Tournament on Jan. 9. The 60 points was the second fewest the Lady Raiders scored this season.
The Lady Raiders have been dominant in the playoffs with wins over Arga, 116-32; Dover, 97-36; Coyle 91-36; Webbers Falls,46-32 and Pittsburg, 70-38..
Hammon beat Earlsboro, 50-44 in overtime in the area losers bracket finals at Chickasha Saturday. They had lost to Lookeba-Sickles, 51-47 in the area winners bracket finals. The Lady Warriors reached area by beating Sweetwater, 73-26; Corn Bible Academy, 64-24; Earlsboro, 54-44 and New Lima, 66-32.
The winner will face the winner of the 4 p.m. game between Varnum (20-5) and Forgan (20-4) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Arena.
Lomega and Varnum have met the last two years at state. The Lady Raiders beat the Lady Whippets, 69-54 in last year's finals avenging a 66-41 semifinal loss to Varnum in 2019.
The other side of the bracket pits Kiowa (13-4) and Leedey (22-4) at 11:30 a.m. and Webbers Falls (21-2) and Lookeba-Sickles (20-3) at 9:30 a.m. Those winners play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday
