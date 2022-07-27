Parents and guardians in the Enid and surrounding areas have several options when it comes to giving their children a faith-based education.
Enid is home to three private, faith-based elementary schools: Saint Joseph Catholic School, Saint Paul’s Lutheran School and Emmanuel Christian School.
Oklahoma Bible Academy is for students in grades 6-12, and Hillsdale Christian School, which will open its high school this school year, offers a faith-based education for preschoolers through 12th grade.
Oklahoma Bible Academy
Principal Andy Wilkins said the primary thing OBA offers families is having the Christian faith instilled in future generations.
The academic rigor also sets students up for success in “whatever God’s plan is for them after high school.”
“We want to provide a well-rounded education for the kids, … but the main thing that we offer families is as a distinctively Christian philosophy,” Wilkins said. “The final outcome is that we have a flourishing human.”
Between 200 and 220 is about how many students are enrolled at OBA each year. The average class size is 14, and there are about 30 faculty and staff members.
Some of the extracurriculars offered are sports, theater, band and visual arts. OBA also offers AP classes and the Discovery Program, the latter of which provides guidance and therapy for students who have special education needs.
Online applications for the 2022-23 school year are open, and Wilkins said any families can call OBA to set up tours.
Tuition for middle school is $7,200 per year, or $720 monthly, and tuition for high school is $7,900 annually or $790 per month.
The application fee for new students is $125, as is the re-enrollment fee for current students. To see other fees associated with the school, go to www.oklahomabible.com/tuition-financial-aid/.
Need-based tuition assistance is available, and a number of discounts and aid packages are offered to families. The application deadline for financial aid for the upcoming school year was May 1.
OBA’s first day of school is Aug. 11.
Hillsdale Christian School
With the upcoming opening of its high school, HCS is the only private school in Northwest Oklahoma that offers preschool through 12th grades.
Leland Streck, the elementary and junior high school principal, said the high school’s opening this fall will allow HCS four more years to develop students’ characters and faith-based traits.
“We want them to be faithful for life. We want them to be able to function effectively — not just academically but spiritually, as well,” he said. “I think it will give us that opportunity to develop, even deeper, the things that we’re wanting to do at Hillsdale Christian School. ... I always say the academic part is the head-part. Now, we get four more years with their heart.”
The average class size at HCS is between 10 and 15 students per grade, and for the newly started high school classes it’s sitting at around five. About 20 faculty and staff work at HCS.
Extracurricular activities available include basketball, choir, academic bowl, drama and track and field.
The tuition rate is $3,600 per year for all-day preschoolers for four days a week; $1,800 per year for half-day preschoolers for four days a week; $3,600 per year for kindergarteners for four days per week and for first through fifth grades; $3,900 per year for sixth through eighth grades; and $4,900 per year for high schoolers.
To see other fees for the school, go to www.hillsdalechristianschool.com/admissions/.
Tuition assistance is available, and the amount awarded is based on a family’s need and available funds. Applications for the 2022-23 school year must be submitted by Aug. 1, but if the date has passed, call the school. For information, go to www.hillsdalechristianschool.com/tuition-assistance/.
The first day of school for HCS is Aug. 10, with a parent orientation set for Aug. 9.
Saint Joseph Catholic School
Fred Martin, the new principal of St. Joseph, said the school’s goal is to strengthen students’ faith and provide a Catholic education to prepare students to face the world.
“We want (students) to be really sure of who they are and their relationship with our Lord to get them through times,” Martin said. “Faith based-education, in Christian culture, means we place our education and our learning at the foot of the cross. We base it on our Lord, who is the way, the truth and the life.”
St. Joseph runs from preschool through fifth grade. The school has an average of about 105 students enrolled each year, with class sizes of about 13 but no more than 20, Martin said.
About 10 faculty and staff work at St. Joseph, and the school has a program called Cristeros, which offers soccer and track and field opportunities for students.
Tuition for St. Joseph for registered parishioners at St. Francis Xavier, St. Gregory the Great and St. Michael Catholic churches is $3,550 per year, or $355 monthly, for 4-year-old preschool through fifth grades.
For non-parishioners, it costs $3,980 annually, or $398 monthly, for 4-year-old preschool through fifth grades, and for non-Catholics tuition is $4,300 annually, or $430 per month, for 4-year-old preschool through fifth grades.
Families with multiple children pay full tuition for the first child and receive a $600 discount for each additional sibling.
For parishioners, non-parishioners and non-Catholics, preschool for 3-year-olds is $2,690, or $269 monthly, for five days a week; $2,260, or $226 monthly, for three days a week; and $1,830, or $183, for two days a week.
A limited scholarship fund is available each year. Applications for the 2022-23 school year were due May 1.
St. Joseph offers an after-school program for students from 3:30-5:30 each afternoon school is in session. The program costs $7.50 an hour per student for those participating in the program and for occasional use or drop-ins.
The first day of school for St. Joseph is Aug. 16, with an open house scheduled for Aug. 14.
Emmanuel Christian School
ECS Headmaster Stephen Glazier said the faith-based, nondenominational Christian school has about 12 or 13 different congregations represented through its enrollment.
“Our goal is to partner with parents to provide academic excellence and character development — ultimately, all for the glory of Christ,” Glazier said. “Our goal is that our boys and girls will grow up to be men and women of faith who will go out throughout … the world, and wherever God places them and whatever their vocation is, that they would be lights in a very dark world.”
ECS serves students from 3- and 4-year-old preschool through fifth grade and has a student body size of around 220 — 223 for the upcoming school year — with average class sizes of about 14 students and 36 faculty and staff.
ECS’ core curriculum includes the Bible, mathematics, science, history and language arts, and special classes include music, physical education, computer, art and ACSI student activities.
Glazier also said an elementary coding course was added for fourth- and fifth-graders.
Fees for the upcoming school year include a $25 non-refundable application fee for new families, a $75 non-refundable student registration fee, a $30 kindergarten screening fee for students of new families only, a $350 non-refundable fee for materials and more, a $20 recorder fee for fourth-graders, lunch prices and either $2.25 per half-hour per child or $700 annually for extended care.
Tuition rates for the 3-year-old program are $1,334, plus an $80 material fee, for two days a week from 8:15-11 a.m.; $1,817, plus a $90 material fee, for three days a week; and $2,053, plus a $90 material fee, for three days a week, with Wednesday extended to 2:45 p.m.
For the 4-year-old preschool program, tuition is $2,247 annually, plus a $100 material fee, for four half-days a week from 8-11 a.m., and $3,638 annually, plus a $100 material fee and $550 per year if a lunch ticket is desired, for full days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To add Friday as a non-curriculum day, it’s $4,457 per year, plus a $110 material fee.
Tuition rates for kindergarten through fifth grade is $4,457 annually or $445.70 per month.
Tuition aid applications are available in the school office for families with a financial need, and four discounts are available: Emmanuel Baptist Church, multi-child, ordained pastors and missionaries and full tuition prepay discounts. Only two may be chosen.
The first day of school for ECS is Aug. 17, with an open house set for Aug. 15.
For information about the school, call ECS at (580) 237-0032.
Saint Paul’s Lutheran School
Richard Burdick, principal of St. Paul’s, said it’s important for communities to have faith-based options when it comes to schools, and the school’s goal is to “have God in all classrooms” and in “day-to-day life.”
“We’re able to include Christ into our daily teachings,” he said. “We’re able to have some of those religion-based courses and material in our curriculum that allows the students to gain from that Christian education.”
St. Paul’s offers preschool through fifth-grade, with about 65 students enrolled each year and an average class size of and 16. About 10 faculty and staff work at the school.
“We’ve seen an increase in enrollment,” said Burdick, who is going into his second year as principal at St. Paul’s. “Hopefully, enrollment will continue to grow, and (I’m looking forward to) starting to see the impact in some of the current and future students we have — just seeing the growth and the retention.”
An art club will form this year, Burdick said. Other clubs at St. Paul’s are science, robotics and mathematics, and there’s a music program, as well.
Enrollment is open, and the first day of school is Aug. 17, with a back-to-school night set Aug. 15.
A $100 non-refundable deposit is required to reserve a space for children, and the enrollment fee and August tuition must be paid in full before children begin the upcoming school year.
For preschool through fifth grade non-members, the yearly tuition is $3,000 for the first child and $2,500 for each additional child. For members of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and sister congregations, tuition per year is $2,500 for the first child and $2,000 for additional children.
St. Paul’s also offers before- and after-school care. The yearly price for before-school care is $400, with drop-in rates at $5 per child. For after-school care, the price per year is $1,200 or $10 per child for drop-ins.
To see additional fees, go to www.stpaulsenid.com.
Scholarships are available, and applications for the 2022-23 school year were due July 1.
