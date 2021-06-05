The Enid Elite 07 boys team and Oklahoma United 06 girls team will become the first teams from Enid Soccer Club to represent the state of Oklahoma at the 2021 Southern Regional President’s Cup when they travel to Decatur, Ala., on June 9-13.
Enid Elite 07 is a competitive club made up of local players all around 14 years old. Oklahoma United 06 is a mixture of players from Enid and Midwest City around 15 years old.
The 12-team tournament will feature teams from 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas (two representatives).
United co-head coach and president of Enid Soccer Club Mark Feightner said qualifying for the regional is a exciting opportunity for the two teams.
“It’s a good chance for them to get some state-level competition, and against the top teams in other state as well to see how we can compete,” he said.
The teams will leave via charter bus early next week, and are being sponsored by several local restaurants and businesses.
“Those supporters go a long way in helping us go to the tournaments,” Feightner said. “These tournaments are very expensive.”
The teams will play one game a day on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. After their first three games, the top four teams will advance to the semi-final round on Saturday.
The two winners will meet on Sunday, with the winner earning an invitation to the 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer National President’s Cup on July 7-11 in Des Moines, Iowa.
“There’s so many good teams there,” Feightner said. “It’s gonna be a challenge for the guys and the girls too.”
He said Enid Soccer Club has seen significant growth over the last five years. Three years ago the team had only a couple competitive teams. They now field eight with four on the boys side and four on the girls side.
“We’re hoping to build to where we have a competitive team for every single age on the boys and every single age on the girls from U11 all the way up to U18,” he said.
