Softball
PIEDMONT 5, ENID 0
Enid 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Piedmont 000 122 x — 5 7 0
WP — Nieuwenhuis, 7 innings, 4 H, 0 R, 6 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Withey, 6 innings, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 strikeouts, 4 walks. Enid — Withey, 1-for-3; Patterson, 1-for-3; Henry, 1-for-3; Stovall, 1-for-3. Piedmont — Davis, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Fiegener, 1-for-2, run scored, home run, 2 RBI; Cassady, 1-for-3; Meyer, 2-for-2, run scored, RBI; Moss, 1-for-2; Butler, run scored; Rocco, run scored
Highway 81 Classic
At Pioneer
Pioneer 11, Okarche 1
Okarche 100 00 — 1 2 2
Pioneer 620 3x — 11 7 0
WP — Trumbley, 9 strikeouts. LP — Vallarand. Pioneer — Meyer, 2-for-3, double; Grace Peace, double
Okarche 11, OCA 1
Kingfisher 15, OCA 1
Alva 7, Kingfisher 1
Pioneer 4, Alva 1
Alva 001 000 — 1 6 3
Pioneer 000 103 — 4 5 3
WP — Trumbley, 11 strikeouts. LP — Kelln, 12 strikeouts. Pioneer — Cantrell, 2-for-3; Harding, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBI; Real, 1-for-3, 2 RBI. Pioneer is now 18-1.
Friday’s schedule
10 a.m. — Pioneer vs. OCA
11:45 — OCA vs. Alva
1:30 — Okarche vs. Alva
3:15 — Okarche vs. Kingfisher
5 — Pioneer vs. Kingfisher
Highway 81 Classic
At Chisholm
CHISHOLM 12, ENID JV 4
Enid JV 400 00 — 4 3 1
Chisholm 403 05 — 12 8 3
WP — Marlatt, 5 strikeouts. LP — Canchola. Enid JV — Copeland, 1-for-2, RBI; Lebeda, 1-for-3, RBI; Chanchola, RBI. Chisholm — Andrews 3 runs scored; Meek, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Arnold, 3 RBI; Marlatt 2-for-4, RBI; Pasby, 2 runs scored; Harris, 3 RBI, double; Killen, 2 RBI
Volleyball
OBA 3, HENNESSEY 0
Hennessey 12 8 17
OBA 25 25 25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.