Enid's girls will have some incentive Tuesday when the Pacers host 5A power Piedmont at 6 p.m. in the first half of a girls-boys soccer doubleheader at Plainsmen Field. The boys match will begin at 8.
The Lady Wildcats beat the Pacers on penalty kicks last season. Both teams come into at 2--0 with the Pacers having beaten Putnam City, 2-1 and Lawton Eisenhower, 7-0. The Lady Wildcats have wins over Durant, 8-0 and Guthrie, 10-0.
"Piedmont is one of the top teams, if not the top team in 5A,'' said Enid coach Craig Liddell. "We have a lot of respect for them. It was a great battle last year. This year it's a new group of different players. We'll see if we can step up and do our jobs.''
Liddell said both teams are similar in style.
"It will make for a darn good game of soccer,'' Liddell said.
Cassidy Fitzgerald has scored three goals for EHS. Mia Yearin, Julie Ruiz, Madsyn Sutton and Natalia Nieto-Vargas have one apiece.
The EHS boys are 2-0 and unscored on with shutouts of Putnam City, 3-0 and Lawton Eisenhower, 5-0. Luis Mendoza is coming off a three-goal performance against Lawton Ike. Jared Vega has goals in both games. Giovanni Lupercio, Brandon Garcia and Oswaldo Herrera all have scored one goal.
Piedmont opened the season with a 10-0 mercy rule over Guthrie.
The Plainsmen won last year's game, 2-0 with both goals coming in the final 20 minutes.
"We have a lot of respect for them,'' Liddell said. "Both of these games will keep our boys and girls on our toes. They are a different style of team than we have played so far. This will help us get ready for district. We have a nice start so far.''
Goalkeeper Oliver Castellanos stopped a penalty kick Friday for his second straight shutout.
"We have done a good job of protecting our goalkeepers,'' Liddell said. "Everybody has loved to be a part of this program. The kids want to play here and fight for the big E on their chests.''
