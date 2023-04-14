Public Library of Enid and Garfield County is hosting an art contest for children through, May 1, 2023.
The library invites students from from first through fifth grades to create artwork in celebration of Mother’s Day. Art should highlight things mothers do. An area is set up in the children’s department for students to complete their artwork, all supplies included. Three prizes in two age categories will be awarded: first through third grade and fourth and fifth grade. Artwork should be completed and turned in to the library service desk by May 1.
CC Coins & Collectables donated prizes for the contest.
For more information about this program and others, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org. The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.